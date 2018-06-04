Puducherry: Three BJP MLAs nominated by Kiran Bedi denied entry into House, detained by police

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. (File Photo) Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. (File Photo)

Three BJP MLAs, whose nomination to Puducherry Assembly is caught in a legal tussle, were detained by the police and denied entry inside the House when it reconvened on Monday for the Budget session, ANI has reported.

The three leaders were marching towards the House with a few BJP leaders when they were detained. The Madras High Court, which in March had upheld their nomination under the Union Territories Act 1963, meanwhile, asked the leaders today to approach the Supreme Court now.

In keeping with the Union Territories Act, 1963, which allows the Centre to nominate three persons as members of the Assembly, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had nominated the trio — V Swaminathan, KG Shankar and V Selva Ganapathy — last June.

Speaker Vaithilingam had in November cancelled their nominations, declaring them invalid in contravention of constitutional provisions He had also sought clarifications from the Centre about the three MLAs. Denying them entry during the Assembly’s one-day session in March, the Speaker reiterated that the government will not recognise the nominations. . DMK and Congress had also opposed their nomination.

The Puducherry budget session was re-convened today by Speaker V Vaithilingam. The 30-member Puducherry Assembly consists of 15 Congress MLAs, two DMK MLAs, eight from AINRC, four from AIADMK and one independent.

