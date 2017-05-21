Puducherry remembers Rajiv Gandhi on 26th death anniversary

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paying tribute to the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 26th death anniversary on Sunday in Puducherry. (Source: PTI Photo) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paying tribute to the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 26th death anniversary on Sunday in Puducherry. (Source: PTI Photo)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy led the Union Territory in paying homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 26th death anniversary.

All Ministers, legislators, freedom fighters and delegates of different wings of the ruling Congress were among those who paid homage to the late leader, who was assassinated this day in 1991 by a human bomb at Sriperumbudur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

PCC President and PWD Minister A Namassivayam led party cadres in paying floral tributes to the portrait of Rajiv Gandhi on the premises of the PCC here.

