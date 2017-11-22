Pondy Assembly monsoon session from tomorrow

Puducherry Assembly (File photo) Puducherry Assembly (File photo)

The monsoon session of the Puducherry Assembly begins here tomorrow amid the continuing tussle between Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and the Congress government.

Various contentious issues between Bedi and the government led by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy are likely to echo during the session. It has been reconvened by Speaker V Vaithilingam as the previous Budget session was not prorogued after it was adjourned ‘sine die’ on June 17.

Also, it comes at a time when Narayanasamy has stated that the government would take legal recourse to establish its rights while alleging that the Lt Governor was “interfering” in routine administration of the UT governance.

One of the issues that has resulted in a war of words between the Lt Governor and the government is the appointment of three functionaries of the Bharathiya Janata Party as nominated members of the House.

The swearing-in of the three nominated MLAs by the Lt Governor was termed as ‘void and not acceptable’ by the Assembly Speaker in a recent order.

The Lt Governor, on her part, has been critical of the government on several issues through her Twitter handle and WhatsApp messages.

The issues include the alleged scams in admission of students to PG and undergraduate courses in private medical colleges and complaints of diversion of funds meant for welfare programmes.

Also, Bedi is sore that there was a delay in holding civic polls in Puducherry. It is likely to be a two-day session, sources in the Assembly secretariat said.

