Puducherry official suspended for posting obscene video

A senior Puducherry Civil Service (PCS) officer has been suspended after he allegedly posted an obscene video clip in a Whatsapp group of government officials. Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, the appointing authority of PCS officers in the Union territory, on Friday issued the order suspending Registrar of Cooperative Societies A S Sivakumar with immediate effect, a Raj Nivas official said.

Sivakumar is also the Director of Information Technology Department here and a member of the Whatsapp group of various government department heads. The official Whatsapp group is basically meant for exchange of information and details of implementation of various schemes by the government departments.

The suspension order also said disciplinary action was being contemplated against the officer.

The Lt Governor suspended the officer in keeping with the powers available to her under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules 1965. The official was directed not to leave the headquarters without getting prior permission from the Lt Governor. Further investigation was on