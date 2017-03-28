Puducherry nurses association wants enough infrastructure, staff for cardiac surgeries

Puducherry Government Hospital Nurses Association today requested the government to ensure that adequate infrastructure and staff are in place to carry out cardiac surgeries in the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute here.

An Association press release said the Health Directorate here had inked a MoU with a private hospital in Chennai last year to perform heart surgeries in the hospital.

Since then, 100 operations had been performed by the team of doctors from the Chennai based hospital in the GH here.

The Associaton alleged that the directorate had been diverting nursing and paramedical staff from other departments to the Cardiology wing to supplement efforts of the team.

This had dislocated working of other wings as shortage was felt in the other departments, the release said.

It said there was a move to open a separate wing to facilitate the operations by the visiting team and no step had been taken to ensure adequate manpower.

The government should post nurses and other para medical staff separately for the new wing to ensure its smooth functioning, the release said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now