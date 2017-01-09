Puducherry Lt Governor and CM should bury hatchet in larger interest of development

He said Bedi had now come out with an open letter to Puducherians` stating that she would quit office on May 29 2018 after serving Puducherry for two years. He said Bedi had now come out with an open letter to Puducherians` stating that she would quit office on May 29 2018 after serving Puducherry for two years.

Opposition AIADMK has requested both Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and the Narayanasamy led Congress ministry to sink their differences and strive for the development of Puducherry in various sectors. Addressing reporters on Monday, party’s legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said differences between the Lt Governor and the Congress government witnessed ever since the ministry was formed in June last year have affected welfare of the people.

He demanded that Bedi come out with specific charges on where the ministry had failed to function and said that by not doing so, she only appeared to be threatening the government on the ground of having full powers on financial and service matters.

He also pointed out that bureaucrats were now keeping their fingers crossed without knowing whether they should abide by the instructions of Lt Governor or of the ministry. Anbalagan reiterated the AIADMK`s plea that the Centre intervene and ensure that the administration did not suffer because of the cold war between Bedi and the ministry.

The winter session of the assembly was likely to start soon and there should be a detailed discussion on the situation arising out of differences between Lt Governor and government on various counts,he said,adding the session should also be held for at least seven days.