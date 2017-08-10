Puducherry minister M Kandasamy criticises governor Kiran Bedi on port issue

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. (File Photo) Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. (File Photo)

Puducherry Port Minister M Kandasamy today alleged that Lt Governor Kiran Bedi had been exposing her intention to scuttle developmental projects by making criticisms and comments on government schemes through social media. The former IPS officer was frequently criticising developmental projects like port development in Puducherry, though government would go ahead to launch the projects as scheduled, he told reports in Puducherry.

The government inked an agreement with Chennai Port Trust (CPT) some months ago to develop the port in Puducherry as its satellite port to transact container cargo. “Our intention is to generate jobs and also to strengthen the revenue of the Administration. But the Lt Governor had been taking strong exception to development of port”, he alleged.

Kandasamy wished that the Lt Governor did not complicate the port development project by combining it with the beach nourishment work taken up by desilting the estuary and depositing the desilted sand to create a long stretch of beach. He said that the project for development of port and also the restoration of air services from Puducherry to Hyderbad would go on stream as scheduled to promote tourism and generate employment.

