Latest News
  • Puducherry Minister condemns attack on Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

Puducherry Minister condemns attack on Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

PWD Minister A Namassivayam siad that the attack by the BJP cadres is "unacceptable, objectionable and is a sign of frustration.

By: PTI | Puducherry | Published:August 5, 2017 11:41 am
rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi car attacked, rahul gandhi in gujarat, flood-hit gujarat, BJP, Congress, India news, Indian express Congress-Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File)
Related News

Puducherry PWD Minister A Namassivayam Saturday condemned the attack on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat and described it as “shameful and utterly unpardonable.”

In a release here, Namassivayam said, “The supporters of BJP, driven by communal passions and acting under short-sighted policies of their party attacked the vehicle in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling to meet the suffering people in flood-ravaged Gujarat,” Namassivayam said.

The attack by the BJP cadres is “unacceptable, objectionable and is a sign of frustration,” he added. A cement brick was hurled at Gandhi’s car by a man, suspected to be a BJP supporter, smashing a glass-pane at the rear end, during a tour of flood-hit Banaskantha district in Gujarat yesterday, police had said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 05: Latest News