Puducherry Minister condemns attack on Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

Puducherry PWD Minister A Namassivayam Saturday condemned the attack on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat and described it as “shameful and utterly unpardonable.”

In a release here, Namassivayam said, “The supporters of BJP, driven by communal passions and acting under short-sighted policies of their party attacked the vehicle in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling to meet the suffering people in flood-ravaged Gujarat,” Namassivayam said.

The attack by the BJP cadres is “unacceptable, objectionable and is a sign of frustration,” he added. A cement brick was hurled at Gandhi’s car by a man, suspected to be a BJP supporter, smashing a glass-pane at the rear end, during a tour of flood-hit Banaskantha district in Gujarat yesterday, police had said.

