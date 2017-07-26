Puducherry Lt Governor, Ministers pay homage to Kargil war heroes 

Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi (File) Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi (File)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi paid rich tributes to the martyrs of ‘Operation Vijay’ at the war memorial in Puducherry on Wednesday on the occasion of 18th Kargil Vijay Diwas. She placed wreath on the memorial and stood in silence for a few minutes remembering the gallant fight and sacrifices of the jawans in the Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan in 1999.

PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan, Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan, Deputy Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Secretary to Finance V Candavelou, officials of various departments and Director General of Police S K Gautam were among those who paid homage at the War memorial in Puducherry.

Later, talking to reporters, the Lt Governor said she had asked the DGP to ensure that a wreath was placed every day at the memorial by the Police Headquarters. ‘Operation Vijay’ was launched in 1999 to evict Pakistani Army from Kargil heights. July 26 is celebrated as the anniversary of India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan.

