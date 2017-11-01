#CoalBuryingGoa
  • Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi greets first woman police Chief of Karnataka

Nellamani Raju, a 1983 batch IPS officer, will replace incumbent Director General and Inspector General of Police Rupak Kumar Dutta, official sources had said. Raju would be the first woman head of Karnataka police force.

Published:November 1, 2017 10:55 am
Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File/Photo)
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has congratulated Neelamani N Raju on becoming the first woman police official to head the Karnataka police force. In a twitter message last night, the former IPS officer said, “She wished Nellamani Raju all strength to infuse a strong dose of professional policing and to provide caring leadership to all ranks.”

Raju, a 1983 batch IPS officer, will replace incumbent Director General and Inspector General of Police Rupak Kumar Dutta, official sources had said.

