Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi greets first woman police Chief of Karnataka

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File/Photo) Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File/Photo)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has congratulated Neelamani N Raju on becoming the first woman police official to head the Karnataka police force. In a twitter message last night, the former IPS officer said, “She wished Nellamani Raju all strength to infuse a strong dose of professional policing and to provide caring leadership to all ranks.”

Raju, a 1983 batch IPS officer, will replace incumbent Director General and Inspector General of Police Rupak Kumar Dutta, official sources had said.

