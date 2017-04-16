Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi asks temple managements to maintain tanks

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File Photo) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File Photo)

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday asked temple management committees to ensure that facilities were improved for the devotees visiting the shrines. Visiting important shrines in and around Puducherry on her bicycle Bedi offered worships at the Varadarajaperumal temple and Sithananda Swamigal temple.

While appreciating the temple authorities for maintaining the shrines neat and clean, Bedi asked the managements to improve facilities for the devotees. She also stressed the need for scientific maintenance of the ponds in the temples.

She suggested to the Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions Thillaivel to prepare a directory of temples in the Union Territory and also create a whatsapp group to connect the special officers, Executive officers and Trustees of all the temples to share important informations.

She later said in her twitter that her office was determined to ensure temple ponds are maintained and nourished to improve water table of the areas around the temples.

She said she would soon call for a joint meeting of heads of Hindu religious institutions in the Union Territory to enlist their cooperation and efforts for maintenance of the temple tanks.

