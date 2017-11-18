Take steps to protect water bodies, Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi tells officials

Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi (File) Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi (File)

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday directed the Local Administration Department to go in for loans from HUDCO or NABARD to desilt and remove the foliage from the water bodies.

Bedi, who was on her week-end visit to near by Vannankulam, today noticed pathetic condition of the pond in the village. She directed the officials of the local administration department to procure loans available from the HUDCO or NABARD and take steps to clean the pond, an official release said.

She also directed that the funds available under the centrally sponsored schemes for infrastructure development could also be used to revive the ponds and other water bodies.

Bedi had been on visits every Saturday and Sunday to villages and semi urban areas to ensure proper availability of amenities to the residents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App