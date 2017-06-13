Puducherry LG-government tussle: Arvind Kejriwal takes dig at Congress

In Congress-ruled Puducherry, CM V Narayanasamy has accused Bedi of paralysing the administration by making derogatory remarks on social media. (File/Photo) In Congress-ruled Puducherry, CM V Narayanasamy has accused Bedi of paralysing the administration by making derogatory remarks on social media. (File/Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took on the Congress over the ongoing tussle between Puducherry’s Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and the elected government. Kejriwal suggested that the Congress was applying double standards in treating the tussle between the Lt Governor’s office and the elected government in Delhi, where AAP is in power, and in Puducherry. “Cong should decide whether LG’s interference in functioning of elected govt is good or bad. It can’t be good in Delhi and bad in Puducherry,” he tweeted.

In Congress-ruled Puducherry, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has accused Bedi of paralysing the administration by making derogatory remarks against the MLAs, ministry and officials through social media.

Narayansamy has also reportedly approached the president and the Union home minister over Bedi “interfering” in matters of governance, an allegation which Kejriwal had repeatedly made against former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung.

The Congress that never came out in support of the Kejriwal government in these matters and has been rather ambivalent, finds itself in a similar situation in the southern union territory.

Since Anil Baijal took office as LG, the acrimony has considerably subsided and the period has also seen Kejriwal reaching out to him for a “dialogue” on issues concerning jurisdiction of governance.

