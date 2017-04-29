Puducherry: Lawyer arrested for ‘impregnating’ minor girl

The lawyer was arrested last night and booked under relevant sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Representational Image. The lawyer was arrested last night and booked under relevant sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Representational Image.

A lawyer has been arrested following a complaint from the Child Welfare Committee that he had impregnated a minor girl, who is also an orphan, the police said on Saturday. The 51-year-old man is married but has no child. A couple of years ago, he came in contact with the relatives of the 17 -year-old girl, who allegedly handed the girl over to him for a heft sum of money, a police official said. The accused and the girl had been living in a house as a ‘married couple’.

The girl, in her ninth month of pregnancy, went to a private hospital here. The hospital management informed the CWC which, in turn, alerted the police.

The lawyer was arrested last night and booked under relevant sections of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

