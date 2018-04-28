Follow Us:
Saturday, April 28, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi recalls controversial ‘Clean Up or No Free Rice’ order, says she will give some more time

In a controversial decision, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi announced that the distribution of free rice to villagers in the Union Territory will be stopped if villages are not free from open defecation and garbage.

Written by Arun Janardhanan | Chennai | Published: April 28, 2018 10:33:23 pm
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi
After Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s controversial decision to not release free rice for villagers in the union territory until their villages get a clean certificate from the government that they are free from open defecation and garbages, she issued a clarification late on Saturday saying that she decided to withhold the decision “to avoid misreading of her intention.”

“The intention of my direction in linking rural open defecation and cleanliness with free rice distribution is not to deny any poor persons of their entitlement, since I have already sanctioned and directed to provide quality food grains to needy families. And the department is already in the process of procurement and distribution,” she said in her clarification note sent to media.

Explaining that her intention was to address the health hazards due to unhygienic neighbourhoods, she wrote: “To avoid misreading of this intention and in view of the forthcoming commitment made by the union territory government that villages in Puducherry will achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) by June end, I am happy to give them some more time. Therefore I am withholding my earlier communications.” She added that the poor and needy families will be provided their entitlement as per the law made by central government and rules framed by the Puducherry government.

“We are only compelling performance of the community and administrative leadership without denying or compromising the poor of their entitlement,” she said.

“I am here to protect the interest of the poor, their food, health and environment the uppermost. And they know it. Which is why I have been visiting the rural areas relentlessly, every weekend, for last two years. Sometimes on their invitation and other times on their need basis. Today was the 155th weekend morning round,” she added.

