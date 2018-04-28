Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi recalls controversial ‘Clean Up or No Free Rice’ order, says she will give some more time

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi (Express Photo) Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi (Express Photo)

After Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s controversial decision to not release free rice for villagers in the union territory until their villages get a clean certificate from the government that they are free from open defecation and garbages, she issued a clarification late on Saturday saying that she decided to withhold the decision “to avoid misreading of her intention.”

“The intention of my direction in linking rural open defecation and cleanliness with free rice distribution is not to deny any poor persons of their entitlement, since I have already sanctioned and directed to provide quality food grains to needy families. And the department is already in the process of procurement and distribution,” she said in her clarification note sent to media.

ALSO READ | No free rice from govt if villages are littered, not free from open defecation: Puducherry Lt Guv Kiran Bedi

Explaining that her intention was to address the health hazards due to unhygienic neighbourhoods, she wrote: “To avoid misreading of this intention and in view of the forthcoming commitment made by the union territory government that villages in Puducherry will achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) by June end, I am happy to give them some more time. Therefore I am withholding my earlier communications.” She added that the poor and needy families will be provided their entitlement as per the law made by central government and rules framed by the Puducherry government.

In view of misreading of my intent to improve d living conditions of rural poor & in view of assured commitment that rural areas will be Open defecation free by June 2018,

I have clarified my earlier communications to put at rest any misgivings.Tom shall b my 156, weekend round. — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) April 28, 2018

“We are only compelling performance of the community and administrative leadership without denying or compromising the poor of their entitlement,” she said.

“I am here to protect the interest of the poor, their food, health and environment the uppermost. And they know it. Which is why I have been visiting the rural areas relentlessly, every weekend, for last two years. Sometimes on their invitation and other times on their need basis. Today was the 155th weekend morning round,” she added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd