Puducherry Journalists Association condemns Gauri Lankesh’s murder

Gauri Lankesh. Source Twitter Gauri Lankesh. Source Twitter

The Puducherry Journalists Association today condemned the murder of renowned Kannada journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. President of the Association D Sivakumar in a release here termed the murder as ” beastly and highly condemnable.” He also said the culprits involved in the “cowardly act” should be brought to book and deterrent action should be taken.

The freedom of the press can never be gagged and protection of journalists coming out with candid comments and fearless views should be ensured in the larger interest of protecting democracy and constitutional supremacy, he added. Gauri Lankesh(55), known for her progressive and fearless writing, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home in Bengaluru yesterday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App