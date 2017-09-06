Only in Express
Puducherry Journalists Association condemns Gauri Lankesh’s murder

The freedom of the press can never be gagged and protection of journalists coming out with candid comments and fearless views should be ensured in the larger interest of protecting democracy and constitutional supremacy, President of the Association D Sivakumar said.

By: PTI | Puducherry | Published:September 6, 2017 11:53 am
The Puducherry Journalists Association today condemned the murder of renowned Kannada journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. President of the Association D Sivakumar in a release here termed the murder as ” beastly and highly condemnable.” He also said the culprits involved in the “cowardly act” should be brought to book and deterrent action should be taken.

The freedom of the press can never be gagged and protection of journalists coming out with candid comments and fearless views should be ensured in the larger interest of protecting democracy and constitutional supremacy, he added. Gauri Lankesh(55), known for her progressive and fearless writing, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home in Bengaluru yesterday.

