Puducherry govt to promote English medium education in villages: CM Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File Photo) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File Photo)

The Puducherry government on Wednesday said it proposes to promote English medium of education in rural areas with the aid of academic experts from the US.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy was talking to reporters here after meeting the US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster. He said, “I told the US Ambassador that the territorial administration is keen about promoting English medium of education in Puducherry for the benefit of students in rural areas.”

“The administration would soon open dialogue with the US Consulate in Chennai to procure academic experts US to launch the scheme,” he said. Narayanasamy further said he had discussed with the American Ambassador various projects that could be initiated in health and other sectors in Puducherry in association with the US.

Chief Secretary to the territorial government, Ashwani Kumar and Development Commissioner A Anbarasu were among those present during the discussions.

Earlier, the US Ambassador called on the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas here along with the US Consul General, Robert Burges. It was a courtesy meeting, an official source said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App