Puducherry govt should work in coordination with Lt Governor: BJP

Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi (File) Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi (File)

BJP on Friday said that Puducherry government should work in coordination with the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi without taking to “collision course”. Talking to reporters in Puducherry on Friday, BJP National Secretary H Raja said the development of Union Territory should be prime concern and hence the government should work in tandem with the Lt Governor. His comments come in the wake of frequent attacks by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on the style of functioning of Bedi. Narayanasamy had earlier stated that Bedi should act in “consultation and concurrence” of the elected ministry.

A BJP leader, Bedi, who assumed office in May last year, has been involved in tussles with the Congress government on a host of issues. Last year, Bedi had even threatened to quit her post and leave the Union Territory over non-cooperation by officials.

On the Medical Council of India recently quashing admission of students to first year MBBS course in deemed universities and private medical colleges in the Union Territory, Raja said it was done due to irregularities in selection of the students.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App