Puducherry govt plans to desilt, rejuvenate 64 water bodies   

CM V Narayanasamy (File Photo) CM V Narayanasamy (File Photo)

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Sunday that the government has evolved a plan to desilt and rejuvenate as many as 64 water bodies in the Union Territory so as to ensure strengthening of the under ground water table to help farmers get assured irrigation source. Talking to reporters after participating in a temple function in neighbouring Kalapet, Narayanasamy said the government had earmarked Rs 6 crores for the desilting of the ponds and lakes as farmers were now facing difficulty because of the water table going down following absence of rains.

Watch what else is making news:

He said that Puducherry and Karaikal regions had been declared drought hit and the government had also approached the Centre for sanction of funds to relieve the farmers of the crop loss. He said that the Puducherry government was totally opposed to the move of the Centre to take up work for exploration of hydro carbon in Karaikal region. Farmers have already come out with strong protest and the government on its part is also opposing the move, he said.

Earlier the Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan representing Kalapet constituency was among those who participated in the temple function where the Chief Minister kick-started the rejuvenation of the temple tank. A sum of Rs 1.6 crore has been earmarked for the repair of the side walls and also the banks and for deepening the tank.