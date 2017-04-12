Puducherry govt facing heavy burden due to ‘mismanagement’: Kiran Bedi

LG Kiran Bedi (PTI/Sources) LG Kiran Bedi (PTI/Sources)

Continuing her tirade against the Chief Secretary over his style of functioning, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today said the territorial government “is facing a heavy debt burden due to mismanagement and wrong priorities.”

She said the government was functioning under a “highly compromised Chief Executive heading the bureaucracy, who has broken the administrative chain instead of ensuring its alignment.”

In her message circulated via WhatsApp, Bedi said she was compelled to expose him (Chief Secretary) as he had used his invisibility to benefit himself and hurt Puducherry as a whole by “open, unabashed defiance of officers above him, instead of respecting and working in tandem with them.” She said Parida was given ample opportunities to mend his ways but had left her with no choice but to place these on his personal appraisal when she writes the review of his annual report. He would have to defend himself, she said.

Alleging that Parida had tried to pressurise, with political support, police to register an FIR against former Municipal Commissioner R Chandrasekaran,replaced by an order of the Chief Secretary on March 30,” she sought to know why the move had been made. “The matter should have to come to the administrator (Lt Governor) as peace and tranquillity come within the purview of Lt Governor,” she said adding the “protocol had been by-passed again.”

Bedi noted that the Centre, which earmarks funds to Puducherry, could always check if the money was being correctly spent in Puducherry and whether resources are raised locally. She had on Tuesday denied charges that files sent to her for approval by the Cabinet were not cleared on time, and said no file was pending clearance in her office.

On March 31, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in a standing order to Parida, asked him to notify all Secretaries and Heads of Departments that any communication from the Lt Governor should be shown to him and his Cabinet colleagues relating to their departments before any action is taken on it. Bedi, who is at loggerheads with the Congress government here over the transfer of a top official, had on April 6 charged the Chief Secretary with “abetting” an administrative breakdown by disregarding her “warning” not to shift him.

She had referred to his March 30 order replacing Municipal Commissioner R Chandrasekheran,whom she later reinstated after terming the transfer order as invalid. Chandrasekharan was removed from the post of Puducherry Municipal Commissioner on an order by Speaker V Vaithilingam over a privilege motion raised by an opposition AIADMK MLA for reportedly conducting meetings in Mudaliarpet constituency, which he represents, without informing him.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who virtually questioned Bedi’s contention that she alone has the powers to appoint UT officials, had on April 2 asserted that the Speaker’s order was final on Chandrasekaran’s removal. Bedi has been at loggerheads with the Narayanasamy Ministry over various issues since the UT government took charge in May 2016 after assembly elections.

