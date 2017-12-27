Puducherry Government’s move to hike power tariff opposed

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File Photo) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File Photo)

Representatives of various consumer organisations and industrial associations on Wednesday opposed the proposed hike in power tariff by the Puducherry government during the fiscal 2018-’19.

They said such a move would affect the common man and dampen industrial development in the Union Territory.

They were participating in a public hearing organised by Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), a statutory body for the State of Goa and other Union Territories.

The participants urged the JERC to reject the petition filed by Puducherry’s Electricity Department to it seeking upward revision of tariff.

Chairman of the JERC M K Goel registered the views of the participants and said all representations would be taken into consideration before any decision on hiking the tariff was taken.

