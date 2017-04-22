Puducherry government policies should be in line with Centre: Kiran Bedi

Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi (File Photo) Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi (File Photo)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today said the policies of the territorial government should be in line with that of the Centre on various issues. She was referring to the adoption of NEET for admission to medical courses. Bedi told reporters here that Puducherry government’s policies should be in line with the policies of the Centre.

“NEET policy is part and parcel of the decisions of the Central government,” she said. She further said, “Puducherry is a Union Territory and has an elected Assembly. But, it has no full-fledged Governor. There is only a Lt Governor or Administrator.”

“We have to get assistance from the Centre and hence sometimes files are sent to the Centre for sanction of assistance, which should not therefore be described as delay or pendency of files,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Bedi visited the Amman temple in Katterikuppam village and interacted with the villagers.

She called for cooperation of all sections including voluntary organisations to desilt the ponds and other water bodies in Puducherry.

