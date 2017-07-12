Puducherry government inks MoU to implement GeM for goods and services

PM Modi had lauded the efforts of territorial government and wanted other States and Union Territories to emulate the model in Puducherry. (Source: Express photo) PM Modi had lauded the efforts of territorial government and wanted other States and Union Territories to emulate the model in Puducherry. (Source: Express photo)

The Puducherry government has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Director General of Supplies and Disposal in New Delhi to implement the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for procurement of goods and services in the Union Territory. A release here today said the Chief Secretary to the Puducherry government, Manoj Parida had signed the MOU in the presence of the Union Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently. The implementation of GeM would ensure expeditious procurement and saving of considerable amount of taxpayers’ money.

During his recent visit to Delhi to attend the All India Conference of Chief Secretaries of various States and Union Territories, Parida had gave a presentation on the best practices followed in Puducherry to implement ‘direct benefit transfer scheme,’ ‘digital economy’ and the facilities to offer specialised heart surgeries in government hospitals, the release said.

It further said, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded the efforts of territorial government at the conference and wanted other States and Union Territories to emulate the model in place in Puducherry.

The Chief Secretary assured the Prime Minister at the meet that universalization of LED lights and procurement through GeM portal would be implemented expeditiously at Puducherry.

