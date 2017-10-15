Puducherry given status on par with States by Finance Commission, says CM V Narayanasamy

V Narayanasamy (File) V Narayanasamy (File)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday said the Union Territory has been accorded status on par with states by the Finance Commission enabling it to receive funds like any other state.

Speaking to reporters in Puducherry, he said, “As a result of our sustained efforts the Centre has now treated Puducherry on par with states by including it in the Central Finance Commission enabling the Union territory to get devolution of funds on par with States.” All along Puducherry was kept out of the ambit of the Central Finance Commission, he said. The allocation of funds by the 15th Finance Commission for Puducherry would be 42 per cent of the total budgetary allocations of Puducherry as is the case for States, he noted.

Narayanasamy said the territorial administration has been incurring a revenue loss of Rs 40 crores per month ever since the Goods and Services Tax was enforced in July this year. “Although the Centre had earmarked Rs 40 crores for the loss suffered in July after GST was enforced I hope the compensation for subsequent months would be available without break,” he said. Charging the Centre with adopting a different yardstick towards Puducherry, the Chief Minister said, “the Centre should implement its promises given in the past to meet shortfall in plan and on plan allocation of funds without any discrimination.”

He said, President Ram Nath Kovind had given “very good” suggestions at the recent conference of Governors and Lt Governors in New Delhi asking the incumbents of gubernatorial posts to function as bridge with the governments. The bridge as envisaged by the President should be “a sound structure and should not be rickety and a damaged one,” Narayanasamy, whose government had been at loggerheads with the Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said in a veiled reference to ongoing tussle with the latter. On October 12, the President had said that Governors can provide a new dimension to the development of their states by communicating with legislators and deliberating on subjects related to public well-being.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App