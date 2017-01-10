Puducherry: Funeral aid for SC families to be paid via electronic mode

In line with the Centre’s objective of promotion of payments through digital means, the Puducherry government has said the financial assistance for the funeral expenses of scheduled caste families here would be paid through electronic mode or Aadhar payment bridge. A notification of the Department of Adi Dravidar Welfare recently said the assistance to the SC families, to meet their funeral expenditure will be paid only through ECS (electronic clearing service) or Aadhar payment bridge.

Watch what else is making news

The department has raised the quantum of assistance from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 with effect from December last year, it said.

The government had recently come out with specific circular through the Department of Finance that all payments to contractors, government employees, wages to the workers and settlement of bills would be only through banks and digital transactions.

Special meetings were being held associating government employees to train them on use of the swipe machines.