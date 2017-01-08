Puducherry: Financial aid for below poverty line patients raised

The annual income of the beneficiaries of the scheme had also been revised and fixed at Rs 1.5 lakh instead of Rs 75,000 adopted so far. (AP/Representational image) The annual income of the beneficiaries of the scheme had also been revised and fixed at Rs 1.5 lakh instead of Rs 75,000 adopted so far. (AP/Representational image)

The Puducherry government has increased the financial assistance being given to poor patients suffering from life threatening ailments, for availing specialised treatment, by Rs 50,000. A release of the Puducherry Health Department here today said the Puducherry Medical Relief Society coming under its purview, had been providing Rs 2 lakhs so far to patients living below poverty line (BPL) in the Union Territory, to enable them to take treatment for life threatening diseases in any of the specialised hospitals, as approved by the government.

The assistance has now been raised to Rs 2.5 lakh, it said. The annual income of the beneficiaries of the scheme had also been revised and fixed at Rs 1.5 lakh instead of Rs 75,000 adopted so far.

The Medical Relief Society was constituted in 1998 with a view to providing necessary financial assistance to patients living below poverty line and requiring specialist treatment in any of the hospitals including those situated outside the Union Territory.