Puducherry: Congress extends support to day-long strike over Sterlite issue

Smoke rises from vehicles set on fire during protests in Tuticorin on Tuesday. (File Photo) Smoke rises from vehicles set on fire during protests in Tuticorin on Tuesday. (File Photo)

The ruling Congress on Thursday announced its support to the day-long bandh called by various political parties in Puducherry tomorrow to condemn the ‘killing’ of 11 people during anti-sterlite protests in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. PWD Minister and PCC president A Namassivayam said the Congress supported the bandh being observed here tomorrow to demand closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite unit in Tuticorin and to seek justice for those affected by the police action.

The DMK and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh tomorrow, condemning the police action against protesters in Tuticorin.

Tuticorin witnessed large-scale violence and arson, on May 22, which led to the killing of 10 people in police firing. Protests erupted once again yesterday, prompting police to open fire again, killing one person.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App