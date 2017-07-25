Puducherry CM V Narayanswamy calls on Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Tuesday. An official release said that the Chief Minister was accompanied by Welfare Minister of Puducherry M Kandasamy, Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and Puducherry`s Special representative in New Delhi A John Kumar, during his meeting with Rajnath Singh. However, the release did not furnish details of the discussions the Chief Minister and others had with the Union Minister although it was described as a courtesy meeting.

The meeting comes days after the ruling Congress members had staged a protest against the induction of three nominated members of the BJP to the Puducherry Assembly, by the Centre, without consulting the territorial government.

Narayanasamy had also taken part in the agitation, which was also to urge the Centre to recall Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for “functioning undemocratically and taking a negative stand in implementing various welfare schemes evolved by the territorial government.”

