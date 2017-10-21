Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy launches special anti-dengue drive in Lawspet

V Narayanasamy (File) V Narayanasamy (File)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday launched a special anti-dengue drive in Lawspet, identified as a hotspot for the vector-borne disease in the Union Territory. Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Deputy Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Director of Health Services Dr K V Raman, District Collector E Vallavan and a host of officers were present.

Fogging machines procured by the government were handed to health workers to carry out an intensive drive against dengue, a release said. Students of various educational institutions and volunteers of the National Service Scheme took out a rally spreading the message among the people on the various ‘dos and dont’s’ they should observe to control mosquito breeding.

More than 150 health workers have been engaged to visit houses to appraise the residents of various preventive measures to check mosquito breeding, according to the release.

