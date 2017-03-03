Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy launches beach restoration project

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File photo) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File photo)

A project sanctioned by the Centre to restore the beach here was today launched by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. Union Ministry of Earth Sciences has sanctioned the `beach nourishment` project to restore the beach promenade that was lost several years ago because of sea erosion or accretion due to natural and man-made interventions, a release said.

The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) will implement the beach restoration project here. The environment-friendly project would not only protect the coast but also would restore the beach which was lost for various reasons, it said.

The project would also be of help to provide good ambience, increase the tourism potential, augment the aesthetic value among other advantages, the release said.

PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan, the Chief Secretary to the Puducherry government Manoj Parida and legislators were among those present.