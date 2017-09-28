Puducherry CM kickstarts anti mosquito drive

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File photo) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File photo)

The Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Local Administration Department on Thursday launched a drive to curb menace of mosquitos. As part of the drive the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy kickstarted the fogging operations on the premises of the Assembly.

A release from Health Department said that dengue fever was reported from several parts of Puducherry and the department in association with municipal authorities had come out with an action plan to control mosquito breeding and also to eradicate the mosquitos responsible for occurrence of dengue.

