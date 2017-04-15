Puducherry CM urges Centre to reconsider plan for daily revision of fuel prices

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Saturday appealed to the Centre to reconsider the plan for daily revision of petrol and diesel price from May 1. The Petroleum Ministry had announced that a pilot for daily revision of petrol and diesel price would be first implemented in Puducherry, Visakapattanam in Andhra Pradesh, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Chandigarh.

Talking to reporters here, Narayanasamy said he would write to the Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to exempt Puducherry from the pilot plan as it would cause “unnecessary” confusion among dealers and customers. He said the dealers of petrol and diesel here had also expressed their dissatisfaction over the plan.

