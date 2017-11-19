Puducherry CM Narayanasamy flays ‘interference’ by governors

Referring to Bedi’s style of functioning here, Narayanasamy said, “We are facing several hiccups and blockades and are not able to implement welfare schemes because of intervention by the Lt Governor.” Referring to Bedi’s style of functioning here, Narayanasamy said, “We are facing several hiccups and blockades and are not able to implement welfare schemes because of intervention by the Lt Governor.”

Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy on Sunday alleged that Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi were ‘interfering’ in the routine administration of the governments. He was referring to the recent meeting held by Purohit with government officials in Coimbatore and Bedi’s ‘interference’ in the administration of the territorial government.

“Never before had any state governor or Lt Governor of a Union Territory interfered in the routine administration of the State governments as seen after the NDA came to power at the Centre,” he said. He was addressing a seminar organised as part of the birth centenary celebrations of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Puducherry.

Narayanasamy further said, “Tamil Nadu ministers should boldly stand against the autocratic manner of functioning of the Centre as seen in the state governor holding meetings with the officials.”

Referring to Bedi’s style of functioning here, Narayanasamy said, “We are facing several hiccups and blockades and are not able to implement welfare schemes because of intervention by the Lt Governor.”

The Puducherry chief minister is engaged in a bitter spat with Bedi over her style of functioning for the more than a year. On November 15, a political row had erupted in Tamil Nadu over Purohit’s meeting with officials in Coimbatore as the DMK and other opposition parties claimed that it amounted to interference in the state’s rights.

Earlier, Narayanasamy paid rich tributes to Indira Gandhi, saying she had “honoured the states’ rights” and approved their welfare schemes without discrimination. Ministers and legislators were among those who spoke on the occasion.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App