Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy says Lt Governor Kiran Bedi ‘blocking all files’

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (Source: Express Archive) Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (Source: Express Archive)

Taking a dig at Kiran Bedi over her style of functioning, Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy on Tuesday said the Union Territory had a “wonderful” Lt Governor who was “blocking all files” on administration. He was speaking at a meeting here to discuss the Terms of Reference stipulated by the Centre in the 15th Finance Commission for devolution of funds to states.

“I have a wonderful LT governor Kiran Bedi. She is blocking all files,” said Narayanasamy, who also holds the finance ministry portfolio. “But I am fighting with her every day because we want democracy to thrive and co-operative federalism to thrive. The states rights have to be protected,” he added. Finance ministers of southern states and Puducherry took part at the one day conclave.

Narayanasamy has been at loggerheads with Bedi on a host of issues. Bedi, who assumed office in May 2016, has been asserting that being the administrator of the UT, she had the powers over administrative matters.

