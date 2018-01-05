Puducherry Chief Minister challenges Kiran Bedi to order probe into ‘irregularities’

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File)

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday challenged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to order a probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of welfare schemes about which she had written to the Prime Minister. “I dare her to order a probe into the alleged malpractices so that the truth will come out,” he told reporters in Puducherry.

He said Bedi had been frequently airing such charges on implementation of welfare schemes. She had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about it on Thursday. Narayanasamy also took strong exception to the Lt Governor writing to Modi through WhatsApp or Twitter as she had done in her letter, reports news agency PTI.

He said he only wanted the Lt Governor to clarify whether she could prove all her allegations. “Let her order a probe into her charges of corruption and malpractices in implementation of welfare schemes, including the implementation of the free garment scheme,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked the Lt Governor to keep within limits and extend cooperation for smooth implementation of all welfare schemes. “The Lt Governor has been in the practice of interfering in implementation of the schemes without cooperating with the government to ameliorate the lot of the people”, he said.

Narayanasamy said it was regrettable that government had to send files on implementation of the free rice scheme and many other welfare measures many times to her for approval. He alleged that the Lt Governor’s only commitment was to bring a bad name to the government by ‘choking’ implementation of welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister said Bedi’s style of functioning only brought to the fore that she was ‘incompetent’ to hold the post of Lt Governor.

