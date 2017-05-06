Puducherry budget session to begin from May 16

Minister of State V Narayanasamy leaves PM Manmohan Singh’s residence after attending high level Congress Core Group meeting Sunday Express Photo By Amit Mehra 05 May 2013 Minister of State V Narayanasamy leaves PM Manmohan Singh’s residence after attending high level Congress Core Group meeting Sunday Express Photo By Amit Mehra 05 May 2013

The budget session of the Puducherry Assembly will begin on May 16. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the House was likely to have 20 sitting days and the session will be marked by adoption of the budget for fiscal 2017-2018 and passing of the Goods and Services Tax Bill relating to Puducherry.

The assembly has been reconvened by Speaker V Vaithilingam for its budget session (2017-2018)on May 16. The session will begin with the customary address by Puducherry Lt Governor.

The assembly had a brief session on March 30 and 31 and as there was no allocation of funds from the Centre then for Puducherry the House adopted a Vote on Account earmarking funds for the first three months (April to June) of fiscal 2017-2018.

Now a full- fledged budget would be adopted in the coming session. The chief minister said the government had decided to disburse the monthly assistance to aged persons, widows and also to those physically challenged at their doorsteps with the cooperation of the banks.

The Business Correspondents of the banks would call on the beneficiaries from June to disburse the assistance. He said he would participate in the meeting convened in Delhi by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on May 8 to discuss the issues on the frequent arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lanka navy and also alleged confiscation of the boats.

He said some fishermen from Karaikal were languishing in prisons in Sri Lanka. The chief minister said he would seek the External Affairs Minister’s intervention to secure the release of the fishermen and their fishing boats.

