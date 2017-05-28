Puducherry budget has let down farmers, youth: CPI

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (Express Photo) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (Express Photo)

The CPI Sunday said the budget presented by Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for the fiscal 2017-2018 has let down farmers, youth and the student community in the Union Territory. Stating this in a release here, the Secretary of Puducherry State committee of the CPI R Viswanathan said, the Congress government had failed to deliver on its poll promises made during the Assembly polls last year.

“No allocation has been made in the budget for the drought relief measures,” Viswanathan said faulting the budget as being “silent” on waiver of crop loans. He said that the announcement that special centres would be opened to train students on the pattern of syllabus for NEET examination is totally a different stand to the continued claim that the Puducherry government had sought exemption of Puducherry from the NEET pattern of examination.

“This double speak is an injustice to the student community,” the CPI leader said. No welfare measures and no firm allocation of funds for special component plan had been highlighted in the budget, he added.

