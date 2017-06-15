Puducherry Assembly passes Appropriation Bill for 2017-2018

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (Express Archive Photo) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (Express Archive Photo)

Puducherry Assembly on Thursday passed by voice vote the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal 2017-2018. The Bill was tabled by the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy earmarking Rs 6945 crore for the expenditure of the government during the fiscal 2017-2018. Earlier while replying to the members’ views on Health and Fisheries the Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told the House that he had taken up with the Union Health Minister the request of Puducherry government to raise the number of seats in the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute of Puducherry government from 150 to 250 in the first MBBS course.

Rao said he would again meet the Union Health Minister on Monday next to persuade the Centre to concede the plea to hike the seats.

He also announced that the government had earmarked Rs 11 crore to pay a relief of Rs 5500 to each of the fisherman`s family who were jobless during the recent 61 day period of ban on fishing in the Bay of Bengal.

He said that the government had also decided to sanction assistance to fishermen for repair and reactivation of the fishing vessels.

