Puducherry Assembly adjourned sine die after transacting business scheduled for the second day on Friday. The House had on Thursday adopted the Vote on Account Bill tabled by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on the floor of the House earmarking Rs 1,481.06 crore for the first three months of this fiscal.

The assembly on Friday passed through voice vote supplementary demands for grants for the fiscal 2016-2017.

After the House passed amendments to the Puducherry Municipalities Bill and the Puducherry Village and Commune Panchayats Bill, tabled by PWD and Local Administration Minister A Namassivayam, Speaker V Vaithilingam adjourned the House sine die.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now