Puducherry: AIADMK urges Lt Governor to convene special Assembly session

Kiran Bedi.

Opposition AIADMK (Amma) on Monday urged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to intervene and convene a special Assembly session to discuss the issue of students facing difficulty in getting seats under state government quota in private medical colleges in Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters here, the party’s legislature wing leader A Anbalagan alleged that the ruling Congress had not taken any steps to procure 50 per cent quota of seats for government sponsored students in self financing private medical colleges in the MBBS first year course.

He alleged that the government had also failed to ensure allocation of seats by managements of deemed universities for the Puducherry government sponsored seats. Anbalagan said it was also ‘amusing’ that the Congress, instead of taking care of the students, had announced support and its participation in the DMK sponsored human chain protest on July 27 for exempting Puducherry from NEET.

“No step has been taken by the Congress government to persuade the Centre to exempt Puducherry from NEET based admission to medical colleges”, he said.

Anbalagan said the Congress government was also silent in persuading private managements to allocate 50 per cent quota for the Puducherry government.

He said a detailed letter would be presented later today to the Lt Governor, urging her to convene the special session of the Assembly, he said.

The session should come out with a government policy to ensure legislation for 50 per cent quota in colleges, he said.

AIADMK would also lay siege to the Assembly on July 26 after a demonstration to push for its demand for a legislation to ensure 50 per cent quota for government sponsored candidate candidates in private medical colleges, he said.

