Puducherry: 3% quota for disabled in government jobs

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday announced the implementation of three percent reservation for differently-abled persons in government jobs, in the Union Territory. Releasing a copy of the Puducherry government’s order on the reservation, at a function for the differently-abled persons in Puducherry, she said, “The order has seen the light of the day after much delay.” It is in keeping with the provisions of the Central Act, she said.

Bedi complimented the present government led by Chief Minister Narayanasamy for unveiling the order for the benefit of the disabled persons. Stating that differently-abled candidates should not yearn for government jobs alone, she said, “You should also ensure that you achieve skill development wherever possible.

The Lt Governor further said, both the Centre and the territorial government had “a major plan to promote skill development and copious funds were also available for those coming forward to launch self-employment projects.”

Officials of the Labour department and banks should be invited to functions to bring to focus the various avenues available for the differently-abled persons “to help them become their own masters instead of yearning for government jobs,” she said. Meanwhile, Narayanasamy who spoke on the occasion said, his government was keen on working towards meeting the needs of the differently-abled persons even without any representation from them.

He also announced that a committee would be formed under the chairmanship of the Welfare Minister M Kandasamy to look into the demands and schemes for the differently-abled persons. Speaker V Vaithilingam and Deputy Speaker V P Sivakolundhu were among those who were present.