Public can update AADHAR at post offices in Tamil Nadu 

Department of Posts on Saturday said that customers who need to update AADHAR details can visit any of the 10 post offices in city with effect from July 3. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and Department of Posts have entered into a tie-up for utilisation for providing Aadhar Updation facilities, a PIB release said.

The facility will be available in 10 post offices –Chennai Head Office, Anna Salai, Thiyagarayanagar Head Office, Mylapore, St Thomas Mount, Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Ashok Nagar and Triplicane with effect from July 3, 2017.

The facility would also be extended to all the 2,515 post offices in the State in a “phased manner”. The public was requested to visit the Post Offices for Aadhar updation facilities, the release added.

