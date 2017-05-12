Maharashtra: Passersby let biker burn to death, stop only to shoot video

The identities of the victim is yet to be ascertained as his body was burnt beyond recognition. The identities of the victim is yet to be ascertained as his body was burnt beyond recognition.

In an appalling incident on a highway in Maharashtra, a biker underwent an accident and was charred to death even as passersby, unperturbed by the sight, did not stop to help the victim. In a video released on NDTV, a passersby is busy filming a video of the burning bike even as motorists in the vicinity move without so much as batting an eyelid. The video seems to have been shot by an unknown person.

The police has said that the footage is from Beed district in Maharashtra, the location of the accident being estimated at about eight hours from Mumbai. According to the police, two bikes on the highway collided with one another. One of the bikers got trapped under the debris, unconscious, and as the remainder of the vehicles caught fire, the victim was charred with it.

The police are trying to figure out whether the cause of the fire was alcohol which might have been on the victims’ person. The identities of the victim is yet to be ascertained as his body was burnt beyond recognition.

“Since the number plates on the bike were burnt, we are unable to get much details about the victim. All we could tell from the plates was that the bike was registered in Parbhani (a town nearby). We have given the plate to the Regional Transport Office, which can give us details,” senior police official G Sreedhar was reported by NDTV as saying.

