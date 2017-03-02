Exploring exchange programmes: Delegation from 26 countries visits PU

Members of the delegation at PU on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh Members of the delegation at PU on Wednesday. Jaipal Singh

A delegation of 65 participants from 26 countries visited Panjab University (PU) along with senior government officials and civil servants from developing countries. The delegates were on a mission to inculcate entrepreneurial culture in their societies and also to learn about the admission and teaching terms.

The purpose of the visit to Panjab University was to discuss the opportunities to develop professional relationships with these countries so as to impart quality education and explore possibilities of exchange programmes.

Professor Arun K Grover, Vice-Chancellor, highlighted that PU has additional seats available for international students in all its programmes as well as special international hostels to cater to their needs. “The international students have showed great interest in studying in PU. Moreover the international faculty is also eager to come and teach in our campus in exchange programmes,” added Grover.

The group leader Dr R R Singh, Director, National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, New Delhi, highlighted the importance of PU and its contributions in the domain of education, research, and nurturing entrepreneurship as well as warm hospitality. Prof. Deepti Gupta, Dean of International Students, outlined the single-window system to address the needs and queries of international students and to facilitate their admissions as well as comfortable stay at PU.

Representatives from countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Botswana, Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Ghana, Myanmar, Mali, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka, South Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Zambia formed the delegation.