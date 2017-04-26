PU fee hike: Student outfits protest outside university auditorium, raise slogans against VC

SOI members collect funds from students as a mark of protest against fee hike at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Source: Sahil Walia) SOI members collect funds from students as a mark of protest against fee hike at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Source: Sahil Walia)

In a major embarrassment for Panjab University authorities, the students protesting against the fee hike on Tuesday protested outside the auditorium where University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences was holding a convocation with Noble Laureate Professor Roger D Kornberg as the chief guest.

As the convocation ended, the students — mostly from Students for Society (SFS) and PSU (Lalkaar) — gathered outside the PL Anand auditorium and raised slogans against Vice Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover and the university’s decision to raise the fee. The students marched from the student centre and were addressed by SFS leaders Harman and Raman who have been granted anticipatory bail by the court.

“The claims of V-C are false that only a small number of students are protesting against fee hike. ON Monday, research scholars marched against fee hike and police crackdown. A large number of students marched Tuesday and a ‘walk for education’ will be held Wednesday,” said SFS Secretary Satwinder Kaur.

PU finds support from Nobel Laureate

On Tuesday, the Panjab University found a supporter in Nobel laureate Roger D Kornberg who said the university has been able to generate more funds internally than universities like Sandford and Harvard manage to do. An excited Vice Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover called the media present at the event to listen to Kornberg on the internal income of the universities.

“You can also tell them that single best investment a Government can make is in human resources and it is larger than anything. They will gain in return hundred times and a thousand times,”Kornberg said. “There is no other such investment that delivers such benefit. If the Government would give you 10 times as much as what they are giving you today, they would receive a hundred times in return. It won’t happen tomorrow but Government must take a longer view to benefit the country.”

First Published on: April 26, 2017 9:06 am