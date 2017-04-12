PU protest: Chinks in students’ body, other parties pin blame on SFS for campus violence

During the protest at Panjab University on Tuesday. (Source: Sahil Walia) During the protest at Panjab University on Tuesday. (Source: Sahil Walia)

AFTER THE protest against fee hike turned violent at Panjab University on Tuesday, chinks started appearing in the Joint Student Action Committee (JSAC). The other organisations that are part of the committee blamed Students For Society (SFS) for orchestrating the violence.

JSAC includes Panjab University Students Union (PUSU), National Students Union of India (NSUI), NSUI-SF, All India Students Association (AISA) and Students Organisation of India (SOI). The call for PU bandh was given by the committee.

Harman Singh, a member of the SFS, said, “Being a representative of the student organisation, we wanted a total rollback of the fee hike, a decision which is depriving students of education in a quality institute. The call for PU bandh was given so that the message goes out to the authorities that students are not taking it lying down but the police resorted to canecharging and water cannons. The PU authorities have not spoken against it which is unfortunate.”

The president of the Panjab University Campus Students Council, Nishant Kaushal, said, “The majority of students present in the protest were from SFS and unwanted infuriating remarks were made during speeches.”

Kaushal did not rule out the possibility of involvement of outsiders who, he said, instigated the violence.

State president of Students Organisation of India (SOI) Vicky Middhukhera said, “We are not responsible for the violent incident that took place at PU. Our protest has always been peaceful as we have never resorted to violence. Organisations with leftist ideologies are indulging in such activities and issuing provoking statements. Whatever happened on campus today, whether police canecharge or stone-pelting by students, is unfortunate.”

However, Damanpreet Singh, president of Students For Society, said, “The struggle which started on April 6 turned into a movement today as students came out in a large number against the insensitive decision. The movement is not going to stop and it will rise even further. Police personnel are targeting our members, specifically now to avoid mobilisation of students.”

Daman added that the police were trying to suppress them by slapping criminal charges on them. “Student organisations which are now distancing themselves from the issue of fee hike and JSAC are doing it just to grab eyeballs and nothing else. Our struggle is real as the students moving with us can’t afford the fee hike passed by the Senate,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now