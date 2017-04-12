PU protest against fee hike: As cops wait outside for over two hours, students take refuge at varsity gurdwara

Chandigarh Police personnel wait outside the gurdwara at Panjab University during the protest on Tuesday. (Source: Kamleshwar Singh) Chandigarh Police personnel wait outside the gurdwara at Panjab University during the protest on Tuesday. (Source: Kamleshwar Singh)

IT WAS not just the violent protests and clashes that kept Chandigarh Police on its toes at Panjab University, but the police personnel also had to wait for around two-and-a-half hours to arrest the students who took refuge at the varsity gurdwara.

Clashes between the police and students who were protesting against the fee hike took place outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover as the police stopped the students from entering his office. The police used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the students. The police personnel then chased the students and clashes took place near the boys’ hostels.

One group of over 40 students after being cornered by the police took shelter at the varsity gurdwara and refused to come out as the armed police personnel surrounded the gurdwara.

President of the University Gurdwara Management Committee Prof A S Ahluwalia was called in by the sevadars as the police were pushing for entry into the sanctum sanctorum which was denied. Prof Ahluwalia went to the students, asking them to surrender.

“Once a person enters a gurdwara, it is up to him how much time he or she wants to spend there. We can’t force anyone to come out. Similarly, no one from the police in uniform can go inside the sanctum sanctorum. Akhand Path is going on and we can’t let anyone disturb it,” said Prof Ahluwalia.

Both Deans Student Welfare Emanual Nahar and Neena Capalash were not present at the spot.

Around 2 pm Meharpreet, a baptised Sikh and a PhD scholar, came out saying he was innocent and did not have any hand in the violence. He was taken into custody by the police. Then a girl, Nikki, came out saying she wanted to use the toilet, but she too was arrested.

Late in the afternoon, the students called senior human rights lawyer Amar Singh Chahal who came to the gurdwara and managed to convince the students to surrender to the police. “The students fear the police. There is a lack of trust in the police personnel, which is very unfortunate. A list of students has been made and handed over to us by the police along with departments.”

The students started coming out of the sanctum sanctorum one by one and were arrested by the police after they gave their details of department and residential address.

After the students surrendered, Senators Professor Navdeep Goyal and Ronki Ram, Registrar Col G S Chadha, Controller of Examination Parwinder Singh and Chief of Security Officer Ashwani Kaul came to the gurdwara.

