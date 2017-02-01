PTI’s official Twitter account hacked, restored within minutes

News agency PTI’s Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday by a group called Iran Crack Team. (Source: PTI Twitter account) News agency PTI’s Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday by a group called Iran Crack Team. (Source: PTI Twitter account)

News agency Press Trust of India’s official Twitter account was reportedly temporarily hacked on Wednesday by a group called ‘Iranian Crack Security’ team. The account was, however, restored within minutes of hacking. The group sent out tweets such as, “Join the best channel telegram” among other tweets. Their profile images was also changed.

Here is a screenshot:

PTI later issued a statement on their official Twitter handle saying, “Between 7:30 PM & 7.50 PM, PTI Twitter account was hacked. PTI is not responsible for any messages that could have appeared in that period.”

Between 7:30 PM & 7.50 PM, PTI Twitter account was hacked. PTI is not responsible for any messages that could have appeared in that period. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2017

