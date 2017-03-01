Student who refused to help cheat in examination ‘beaten up’

Students discuss question papers after the first Senior Secondary exam on Tuesday at Govt Model School ,3B1, Mohali, on Tuesday. Kanav Sharma Students discuss question papers after the first Senior Secondary exam on Tuesday at Govt Model School ,3B1, Mohali, on Tuesday. Kanav Sharma

Some students who appeared in the Senior Secondary Examination being conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) beat up their fellow student after the latter refused to tell them some answers during the examination. The incident took place outside the Government Senior Secondary School in Phase 3B2. Police also reached the spot but the student who was beaten up refused to lodge the complaint while the students who beat him up managed to escape from the spot.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The incident took place when the students came out of the examination center. When a group of students reached the old district court building, the assailants stopped the group and started beating one of them, identifed as Matthew. He then called the police control room but later refused to lodge the complaint.