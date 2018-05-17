Provisional bail for Lalu Prasad

During the provisional bail period, Lalu Prasad has been asked not to indulge in any political activity and not issue political statements. During the provisional bail period, Lalu Prasad has been asked not to indulge in any political activity and not issue political statements.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Wednesday left for Patna after completing formalities for his six-week provisional bail on medical grounds. From there, he will head to a hospital for treatment of his ailments. “The formalities regarding bail bond were completed today. Two sureties of Rs 50,000 each were furnished. The release order of the Jharkhand High Court arrived late Tuesday,” Prasad’s counsel Prabhat Kumar said.

"Our leader left Hotwar Central Jail around 3.30 pm and reached Birsa Munda Airport, from where he took a flight to Patna at 5.55 pm," an RJD spokesperson said.

Earlier, Yadav returned to Birsa Munda Central Jail on May 14, after his three-day parole to attend his son Tej Pratap’s wedding expired.

